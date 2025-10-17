Entertainment

Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'

Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to ‘All’s Fair’ co-stars as she shines at L.A. premiere

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Kim Kardashian has revealed her tough traning process for role, Allura Grant, in All’s Fair.

The reality TV star shared that she used to come “on time” and learn from other co-stars.

During a chat with ET at LA premiere, she said, “I just said, ‘All I have to do is make sure I'm prepared, make sure I know my lines, make sure I'm on time, and I'm just going to watch and learn from them.’”

Kim also praised her co-stars, “I love these women. We learned a lot together. I learned a lot from them showing up and coming on set every single day and just seeing them work and seeing what they do. They are the best at what they do. That was the best lesson I could have learned.”

The SKIMS founder was joined by fellow co-stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts at the red carpet.

While sharing her inspiration for the character, Kim noted, “I got a lot of inspiration from Laura Wasser, who's my family law attorney. We consulted with her. It was just so important to have someone that I could want to channel and want to feel. And that was Laura, who's just like a badass woman.”

To note, All's Fair is set to premire on Novemver 4, on Hulu.

You Might Like:

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski

Finneas teases exciting wedding details with fiancée Caudia Sulewski
Billie Eilish's brother opens up about planning future with his fiancée Claudia Sulewski

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson's new film 'The Drama' set for global premiere
'The Drama' is scheduled for release next year following a year of intense filming

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 full cast revealed: Trisha Paytas among 18 new faces
Trisha Paytas confirmed to join Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC

David Beckham pens sweet note after Victoria's docuseries premieres in NYC
'Victoria Beckham' was premiered on Netflix earlier this month

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian outshines Kris Jenner with BOLD look at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian turns heads in sculpted Schiaparelli gown alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award

Timothée Chalamet defeats Tom Cruise to win White Boy of the Year award
Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after receiving White Boy of the Year honour

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere

Ryan Murphy crowns Kim Kardashian as 'lady Avenger' at 'All's Fair' premiere
Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu series, 'All's Fair,' is slated to be released in November this year

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’

Selena Gomez gushes over Taylor Swift, calls her advice ‘unmatched’
The Rare Beauty founder revealed the clever advice the 'Lover' singer once gave her

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event

Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in chic pink dress at special event
British model and fashion designer Victoria Beckham poses with Anna Wintour as she celebrates her new Netflix docuseries

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped

Drake sends strong message to Kendrick Lamar days after UMG lawsuit dropped
Drake gives befitting response to haters after setback in Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' battle

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback

Nicole Kidman celebrates big as Keith Urban faces major setback
The ‘Babygirl’ actress filed for divorce from estranged husband Keith Urban late last month

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday

Eminem sparks dating buzz with longtime stylist Katrina Malota on 53rd birthday
The 'Lose Yourself' rapper rang into his 53rd birthday on October 17