Kim Kardashian reveals intense prep for her role in 'All’s Fair'

Kim Kardashian has revealed her tough traning process for role, Allura Grant, in All’s Fair.
The reality TV star shared that she used to come “on time” and learn from other co-stars.
During a chat with ET at LA premiere, she said, “I just said, ‘All I have to do is make sure I'm prepared, make sure I know my lines, make sure I'm on time, and I'm just going to watch and learn from them.’”
Kim also praised her co-stars, “I love these women. We learned a lot together. I learned a lot from them showing up and coming on set every single day and just seeing them work and seeing what they do. They are the best at what they do. That was the best lesson I could have learned.”
The SKIMS founder was joined by fellow co-stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts and Naomi Watts at the red carpet.
While sharing her inspiration for the character, Kim noted, “I got a lot of inspiration from Laura Wasser, who's my family law attorney. We consulted with her. It was just so important to have someone that I could want to channel and want to feel. And that was Laura, who's just like a badass woman.”
To note, All's Fair is set to premire on Novemver 4, on Hulu.