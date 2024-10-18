'King': Unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's first film together

Trending

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan has returned to the silver screen but this time with his darling daughter Suhana Khan in a film titled King.

Sujoy Ghosh’s much-anticipated King will mark the diva’s first ever film with superstar dad.

According to Times Now, King Khan will not be seen as Suhana’s on-screen father but will rather essay the role of a professional assassin.

The star kid, on the other hand, will portray a girl who has lost her family and is now under the Raees actor’s protection.

To note, the plot and character is reportedly inspired by the 1994 English language French film titled Léon: The Professional.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood's King Khan delivered the best in his 2023 actioners, Pathaan and Jawan, so fan expectations are pretty high.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan’s debut film The Archies starred the likes of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Also, the My Name is Khan actor took on the hosting duties at the IIFA Awards 2024 alongside the acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vicky Kaushal.

On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan shares three adorable kids, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan from fashion designer wife Gauri Khan. 

Hania Amir offers fans winter fashion inspiration from Mayfair streets
Hania Aamir enjoys unforgettable night at Billie Eilish's sold-out show
Saboor Aly drops cute video during London tour
Sara Ali Khan draws strength from her brother Ibrahim
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his shocking dream death
Durefishan Saleem stuns fans with new saree look: Video inside
Salman Khan to resume ‘Sikandar’ filming despite Lawrence Bishnoi threats?
Iqra Aziz flaunts her impressive makeup skills in GRWM video
Saba Qamar shares 'eye-opening experience' as UNICEF ambassador
Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his motivation for making 'big films'
Varun Dhawan opens up about life as new dad: 'Still figuring it out'