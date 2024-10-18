Trending

Mohib Mirza shares important message for fans experiencing psychological issues

Drama serial 'Jafaa' starring Mohib Mirza and Mawra Hocane highlighted the menace of domestic violence

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Mohib Mirza urges his fans to seek therapy for psychological issues
Mohib Mirza urges his fans to seek therapy for psychological issues 

Mohib Mirza, who is recently garnering all the praise for his performance in Jafaa, talked about mental health issues and how to treat them.

The star appeared at the Fuchsia Magazine’s YouTube show hosted by Rabia Mughni, urged all his fans and followers to seek therapy. 

“There should be an acceptance about medical help regarding psychological issues. All the boys who are listening to me. Don’t take your stress for granted, and don’t think that taking treatment for it will make you uncool,” Mirza said.

He continued, “If you’re feeling stressed out due to studies, family problems, or anyone else, go to a psychiatrist and unwind. I know it might seem unaffordable for many of you, but if people are suggesting it to you, go ahead and seek help."

“I was going through several losses, including my father’s death and financial loss from a film. As a result, I developed psychological issues due to these events happening within a short span of five years,” the Neeli Zinda Hai star elaborated.

“I eventually went to a psychiatrist and even took online sessions during COVID, thankfully, I knew that I needed therapy," Mirza related his own experience. 

For the unversed, the Razia star essayed the role of a brutal wife-beater in the drama Jafaa opposite his female lead Mawra Hocane.

On the personal front, Mohib Mirza secretly tied the knot with the actress Sanam Saeed in 2021.


