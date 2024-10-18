Diddy’s dark past lands him in hot water as feds push for jail time

Diddy’s dark history is landing him in hot water as federal prosecutors demand prison time!
Citing his long history of horrific crimes that include threatening, bribing, and violence, the federal prosecutors have asked the court to keep Sean Combs behind the bars so that he does not cause any inconvenience to the witnesses and alleged victims, reported TMZ.
The feds stated that just like Diddy threatened and bribed the hotel staff as an aftermath of his ex-girlfriend Cassie’s beating, he would do the same and will menace or threaten the victims and witnesses if granted bail.
This push comes as a response to Diddy’s latest efforts to get released on bail. The prosecutors filed new documents to remind the judge what the disgraced music mogul was up to before being locked up.
It was reported that the prosecutors cited the infamous Cassie beating video from March 2016 at InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles where Diddy apparently hosted a Freak Off. However, they did not mention Cassie by name in the documents.
The prosecutors described the whole scenario captured in the video where Diddy can be seen “punching the victim, throwing her to the ground, kicking her and attempting to drag her back to the hotel room."
According to the documents, the feds stated that the rapper attempted to bribe the hotel security officer by offering him cash to close the matter, however, he turned down the offer, but the videos disappeared within days from the hotel’s computer servers.
It is worth noting that the judge has already denied Diddy’s bail requests twice.