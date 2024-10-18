Entertainment

Liam Payne death: Rita Ora breaks down during 'For You' performance

Rita Ora paid an emotional tribute to ‘For You’ co-artist Liam Payne during her Japan concert

  by Web Desk
  October 18, 2024
Liam Payne’s death is leaving Rita Ora devastated and in tears!

During her concert in Osaka, Japan on Thursday, October 17, the British singer-songwriter-TV personality broke down on stage while paying an emotional tribute to her For You co-artist, hours after his tragic death in Argentina.

Ora performed on her hit track, For You, recorded for Fifty Shades Freed, which features the former One Direction alum. 

During the performance, the Phoenix artist got so emotional that she stopped singing mid-performance and ended up having the crowd sing the lyrics for her.

A photo of Liam and Rita appeared on the screen behind her during the performance, featuring the late singer leaning his head on the Let You Love Me crooner’s shoulder as they worked on music together.

The singer sat down on stage as she told her fans how difficult it has become for her to sing this now.

She then walked towards the back of the stage with her head bowed, at one point Rita Ora turned back to the audience and then looked up at the ceiling.

Taking to her Instagram handle on the same day, Rita Ora penned a heartfelt tribute to former One Direction singer Liam Payne expressing her feelings on his demise.

“I’m devastated. He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage,” she wrote.

Ora added, “This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P.”

Liam Payne died by falling off his hotel room balcony in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

