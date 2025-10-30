Entertainment

Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle

The 'Hass Hass' crooner has been involved in a messy custody battle since she parted her ways from Daniel Bernard

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle
Sia has recently made spine-chilling accusations against her ex-husband, Daniel Bernard, amid the ongoing custody battle.  

On Tuesday, October 28, the 49-year-old Australian singer-songwriter filed a rebuttal in Los Angeles Superior Court against her former partner. 

The couple, who parted ways in March of this year, has been involved in a messy legal battle over the custody of their one-year-old son, Somersault "Summi" Bernad.

Before Sia’s claims, Bernad alleged that the singer poses a danger to their son, branding her as an "unfit and unreliable parent" struggling with substance abuse issues.

He cites an incident from September, where Sia was hospitalised for two weeks due to an alleged allergic reaction, during which time she supposedly tested positive for barbiturates and benzodiazepines.

However, now the Cheap Thrills crooner firmly contests Bernard’s allegations, declaring them misleading and an attempt to exploit her past struggles with addiction. 

In her reaction, the Hass Hass singer emphasises her commitment to sobriety, stating she has been sober for over six months.

The couple, who married in December 2022, welcomed their only son, Somersault "Summi" Bernard, in March 2024.

In addition to Somersault, Sia is also a mother of her two sons, whom she adopted in 2019, before her marriage to Bernad. 

