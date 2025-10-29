Entertainment

D4vd in hot water as private investigator uncovers disturbing findings

The LAPD has still not named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

  By Hania Jamil
A private investigator, hired by D4vd's former landlord, has shared some of his latest findings in Celeste Rivas's death, the teen whose body was discovered in the singer's Tesla last month.

While the authorities have kept it quiet about their discovery in the headline-making case, PI Steve Fischer has opened up about some of the "sadistic" findings in D4vd's, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, home.

Fischer was hired by the Hollywood Hills home's owner, where D4vd had been living, and was searched by LAPD on September 17 in hopes of finding blood evidence, following which he moved out of the home.

Celeste's decomposed body was found in the trunk of the Tesla abandoned in an impound lot in Hollywood. The haunting discovery was made on September 8, a day after the teen's 15th birthday.

"He wants to understand exactly what may have happened and if his house played a role in any way," Fischer said about the house owner to ABC Eyewitness News.

Fischer had the opportunity to investigate the home himself after the LAPD made its own search of the property.

When he investigated the home, he discovered some things that he believes could be used to "get rid of a person" and called his findings "sadistic".

Without going into the details, the PI shared with Court TV, "It's not a crime to think about doing certain things, but we found some things that had been delivered to the house that just don't belong there – don't belong in any type of environment like that."

Fischer was sure to point out that it is not necessarily a crime to own these items, but it does look suspicious. "I think it does show that there was some intent."

In a previous interview, Steve Fischer also claimed that he knew who last moved the car but would not reveal their identity.

Meanwhile, LAPD has remained hush about the investigation process and has still not shared any major discovery, including the cause and time of Celeste's death, almost two months after the body was found.

