Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66

  • By Sidra Khan
Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur has breathed her last.

On Wednesday, October 29, the 95-year-old former astronaut took to his official Facebook account to confirm the tragic demise of his beloved wife at the age of 66, just two years after they got married.

The post included a joint official statement released by the Faur and Aldrin families, in which they wrote, “Dr. Anca Aldrin, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, peacefully passed away last night with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side.”

Sharing about Anca Faur, they continued, “Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC.”

The statement also included a touching message from Buzz Aldrin that read, “I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life. She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly.”

“Her family requests privacy in their time of mourning,” they concluded.

Anca Faur’s cause of death:

Speaking to PEOPLE, Bobby Charles – a close family friend of the couple, who served as best man and held the Bible during their 2023 wedding – revealed Anca Faur’s cause of death, noting that she was battling a very rare kind of cancer.

"Anca had a very rare kind of cancer," he said, adding that although she "fought it valiantly" for "quite some time" and was "doing everything that could be done," she died on Tuesday, October 28.

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur’s relationship timeline:

After meeting in December 2017 at a work event, Anca Faur and Buzz Aldrin’s romance began the following year in May.

After dating for nearly five years, the lovebirds tied the knot on January 20, 2023, in a small ceremony held at a park near to their residence.

