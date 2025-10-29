Keith Urban gears up for new romance after cutting ties with Nicole Kidman  

Keith Urban read to move on from his painful past relationship.
The 58-year-old Australian-American country singer and songwriter has reportedly opened up to dating someone special after parting ways with his ex-wife, Nicole Kidman.
Shortly after the Babygirl alum organized a headline-grabbing Vogue World 2025 show, an insider recently told Us Weekly that Keith has completely moved on from his disturbing past relationship and is gearing up for new beginnings in his life.
"Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands. The two had grown apart quietly over time, and by the end, the decision to separate was more about acceptance than surprise,' the tipster shared.
Despite being extremely committed to his work and the ongoing High and Alive World Tour, the Blue Ain’t Your Color hitmaker is ready to date again.
The source said, "He is not dating one person but is open and has moved on from the marriage with Nicole."
This update comes a month after a report claimed that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated their paths.
After spending two decades together, the Perfect Couple actress filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, citing marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences.
The two are now co-parenting their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.