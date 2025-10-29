Luke Evans brings chaos to Broadway's 'The Rocky Horror Show' revival 

Luke Evans to revive Broadway's upcoming and much-awaited show, The Rocky Horror, with a surprise role.
On Wednesday, October 29, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the 46-year-old Welsh actor and singer is set to make his Broadway debut with a lead role.
In the upcoming show, Evans, who appeared as Gaston in Disney’s live-action film, Beauty and the Beast, will portray the role of Frank-N-Furter.
The Director of the Broadway show, Sam Pinkleton, expressed his gratitude for directing The Rocky Horror Show, saying, "I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the centre. And I hope to do at Studio 54 what The Rocky Horror Show has done for people around the world for decades – open a dimension to another possible reality."
"It seriously is the honor of a lifetime to bring the freakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in to revisit the freakiest show there's ever been," the infamous theatre director added.
The show has been under production throughout the world for the last 52 years.
Notably, the show originally opened at the Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975.
The musical is set to begin previews on March 26, 2026, at Studio 54, ahead of an April 23 opening.