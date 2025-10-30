Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, was involved in a car crash today.
The US influencer revealed that she had let a friend drive her brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus, worth over £200,000, when the incident occurred.
On Wednesday, October 29, Cassidy turned to her Instagram account to share the before and after of the accident with the caption, "lesson learned don't let your girlfriend drive your brand new car."
While her luxury car was left with a large hole above the wheel, the influencer shared that no one was injured in the crash.
Fans and friends flooded the comment section, expressing their concerns and sharing their relief that she came out unharmed after the shocking incident.
Hours after the social media post, Cassidy shared her car crash police report on her Instagram Stories, the number of which ended with 4444, seemingly making an emotional connection to Liam Payne.
As per howstuffworks, 4444 angel number highlights positive transformation and guidance from guardian angels.
The incident took place almost two weeks after she marked the one-year anniversary of Liam Payne's death.
On October 16, the star shared a video and a handwritten "goodbye" letter she found from him.
She posted a black and white photo of them together on Instagram, captioned, Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam."
Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
According to a toxicology report, there were traces of cocaine, alcohol and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of his death.