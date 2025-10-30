Entertainment

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern

Kate Cassidy shared an emotional Instagram Story about her late beau, Liam Payne, after surviving a car crash

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Liam Paynes girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans concern
Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late Liam Payne, was involved in a car crash today.

The US influencer revealed that she had let a friend drive her brand-new blue Lamborghini Urus, worth over £200,000, when the incident occurred.

On Wednesday, October 29, Cassidy turned to her Instagram account to share the before and after of the accident with the caption, "lesson learned don't let your girlfriend drive your brand new car."

While her luxury car was left with a large hole above the wheel, the influencer shared that no one was injured in the crash.


Fans and friends flooded the comment section, expressing their concerns and sharing their relief that she came out unharmed after the shocking incident.

Hours after the social media post, Cassidy shared her car crash police report on her Instagram Stories, the number of which ended with 4444, seemingly making an emotional connection to Liam Payne.

As per howstuffworks, 4444 angel number highlights positive transformation and guidance from guardian angels.

Picture Credit: Kate Cassidy/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Kate Cassidy/ Instagram 


The incident took place almost two weeks after she marked the one-year anniversary of Liam Payne's death.

On October 16, the star shared a video and a handwritten "goodbye" letter she found from him.

She posted a black and white photo of them together on Instagram, captioned, Today marks a full year without you here. I will forever hate goodbyes. I miss you Liam."

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 on October 16, 2024, after a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to a toxicology report, there were traces of cocaine, alcohol and prescription antidepressants in his system at the time of his death.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle

Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle
The 'Hass Hass' crooner has been involved in a messy custody battle since she parted her ways from Daniel Bernard

D4vd in hot water as private investigator uncovers disturbing findings

D4vd in hot water as private investigator uncovers disturbing findings
The LAPD has still not named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

Drake appeals in defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Drake appeals in defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'
Drake appeals defamation case, keeps fued with Kendrick Lamar alive

Rosie O'Donnell makes emotional plea after daughter faces horrific sentence

Rosie O'Donnell makes emotional plea after daughter faces horrific sentence
The renowned comedian drops emotional message after daughter faces new scary prison sentence in drug addiction case

Luke Evans brings chaos to Broadway's 'The Rocky Horror Show' revival

Luke Evans brings chaos to Broadway's 'The Rocky Horror Show' revival
'The Rocky Horror Show' will premiere in March next year

Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38

Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38
Jamar Champ was in his Tesla Cybertruck when it was hit head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong way on the freeway

Selena Gomez faces backlash after Rare Beauty model unveils ‘degrading’ remarks

Selena Gomez faces backlash after Rare Beauty model unveils ‘degrading’ remarks
Selena Gomez lands in new scandal after Rare Beauty model alleged

Keith Urban gears up for new romance after cutting ties with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban gears up for new romance after cutting ties with Nicole Kidman
The 'Babygirl' star and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors
Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater hold the lowest total with 29 on Halloween night, but still remained safe

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis
The 'Taste' hitmaker and Corey Fogelmanis starred in Disney's hit show, 'Girl Meets World' in 2014

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release
Taylor Swift releases surprise acoustic version of hit single 'Fate of Ophelia'

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6
Selena Gomez cheers as the sixth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' set to film in London