Selena Gomez faces backlash after Rare Beauty model unveils ‘degrading’ remarks

Selena Gomez has landed in a new scandal after Hailey Bieber drama as Rare Beauty model unveiled her “degrading” comments.
After the Only Murders in the Building star proudly discussed Rare Beauty’s mission to celebrate authenticity and realness at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last week, a model made shocking claims about the actress that sent shockwaves through the beauty industry.
A model, who’s been working with Rare Beauty since 2024, spoke anonymously to The US Sun, “I actually cried when I heard Selena’s comments. I was already having a bad day and was feeling really sensitive and emotional.”
The source added, “I was feeling nervous about some career stuff, and then I saw that video of her saying I’m not even a real model. It hit me at the worst time because now I’m like ‘what am I even doing?' I thought this would be a big break for me.”
“And to be told by the founder of the company that I look up to that I am not ‘real’ at my job? It’s degrading and embarrassing. The number of family and friends who sent me that clip after was mortifying,” the anonymously tip noted.
Her shocking confession about Selena has set the internet ablaze, with fans and critics alike taking to social media to share their reactions.
However, Benny Blanco's wife has not addressed the accusation yet.