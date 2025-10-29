Entertainment

Drake appeals in defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Drake has filed a notice of appeal challenging the dismissal of his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group.

On October 29, the pop icon’s legal team filed a Notice of Appeal, contesting a federal judge’s decision on October 9 to dismiss the case.

Judge Vargas wrote in ruling, “The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener. Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion when made in public debate.”

The judge added, “Heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”

Drake’s attorney shared that they “look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it.”

Meanwhile, his representative told Variety, “This confirms our intent to appeal, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing that filing in the coming weeks.”

Drake filed the lawsuit in January 2025, alleging that UMG “intentionally published and promoted” Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us song.

Despite the setback of the October 9 dismissal, Drake remains unstoppable, filing an appeal to further pursue the case.

