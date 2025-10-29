Entertainment

Rosie O'Donnell makes emotional plea after daughter faces horrific sentence

The renowned comedian drops emotional message after daughter faces new scary prison sentence in drug addiction case

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Rosie O’Donnell gracefully reacted to her daughter, Chelsea O’Donnell’s new scary sentence over the serious charges.

On Wednesday, October 29, the American talk show host and comedian turned to her Instagram account to release her official statement after her eldest daughter faced new prison statement over drug addiction charges.

The mom-of-five shared a photo featuring herself and her child, with heartbreaking caption, "My child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family."

This update comes after Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter sentenced to 6 years of probation, but it was recently revoked, per Us Weekly.

After allegedly violating the terms of her probation, a judge ordered her to prison time over her drug addiction.

A representative from the treatment drug court claimed the probation violation stemmed from sexual assault allegations.

The court documents stated, "The facts surrounding this request have been staffed with the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Team and have been deemed sufficient grounds to warrant termination from the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program."

Chelsea O’Donnell’s string of arrests began in September with her most recent occurring in December 2024.  

