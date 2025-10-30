Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

New details have emerged about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ life behind bars, revealing how the hip-hop mogul spent Halloween in prison as he adjusts to his stark new reality.
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s Halloween night behind bars, swapping designer costumes for prison garb and gourmet spreads for a simple meal of baked fish, spinach, and coleslaw.
Diddy, an inmate #37452-054 at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is spending a very different kind of Halloween as he now wakes to metal doors clanging and quiet card games in a shared dormitory with about twenty other inmates.
The MDC spokesperson told PEOPLE exclusively, “No candy on Halloween.”
Diddy’s Halloween menu is simple and routine — breakfast is served at 6 a.m., featuring fruit, cereal, a pastry, a few sugar packets, and skim milk.
By 11 a.m., lunch includes baked fish or black beans with rice pilaf, spinach, coleslaw, whole wheat bread, tartar sauce, fruit, and a drink.
Once the 4 p.m. headcount concludes, inmates are given turkey roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, and bread.
Non-meat eaters are offered PB&J sandwiches and a drink instead.
