Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38

Masika Kalysha is mourning the tragic loss of her ex-husband, Jamar Champ, who passed away in a car accident in Houston, Texas at the age of 38.
On October 28, 2025, the Houston Police Department confirmed that Champ was in his Tesla Cybertruck when it was hit head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong way on the freeway.
The BMW caught fire, while the Tesla had a collision with an 18-wheeler. Champ was immediately rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.
The male BMW driver also passed away on the spot, while the truck driver remained safe.
The 40-year-old actress confirmed Champ’s death in a statement to The Shade Room,. saying, “It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ.”
She added, “Your thoughts, prayers and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the reality TV show star stated, “God woke me up at 2:00 am. I couldn't sleep. I didn't know why. Jesus Christ, I just received the worst news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please.”
For those unaware, Champ and Kalysha tied the knot in 2021, and had been separated throughout 2023, with divorce underway by 2024.
Now, the actress is primarily focusing on supporting her family and honoring Champ’s memory.