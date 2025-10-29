Entertainment

Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38

Jamar Champ was in his Tesla Cybertruck when it was hit head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong way on the freeway

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Reality TV star Masika Kalyshas ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38
Reality TV star Masika Kalysha's ex-husband Jamar Champ passed away at 38

Masika Kalysha is mourning the tragic loss of her ex-husband, Jamar Champ, who passed away in a car accident in Houston, Texas at the age of 38.

On October 28, 2025, the Houston Police Department confirmed that Champ was in his Tesla Cybertruck when it was hit head-on by a silver BMW traveling the wrong way on the freeway.

The BMW caught fire, while the Tesla had a collision with an 18-wheeler. Champ was immediately rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

The male BMW driver also passed away on the spot, while the truck driver remained safe.

The 40-year-old actress confirmed Champ’s death in a statement to The Shade Room,. saying, “It is with profound sadness that I confirm the news of the tragic and unexpected passing of my spouse and father of my beautiful daughters, Jamar Champ.”

She added, “Your thoughts, prayers and love mean the world to us as we navigate this devastating loss.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the reality TV show star stated, “God woke me up at 2:00 am. I couldn't sleep. I didn't know why. Jesus Christ, I just received the worst news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please.”

For those unaware, Champ and Kalysha tied the knot in 2021, and had been separated throughout 2023, with divorce underway by 2024.

Now, the actress is primarily focusing on supporting her family and honoring Champ’s memory.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Selena Gomez faces backlash after Rare Beauty model unveils ‘degrading’ remarks

Selena Gomez faces backlash after Rare Beauty model unveils ‘degrading’ remarks
Selena Gomez lands in new scandal after Rare Beauty model alleged

Keith Urban gears up for new romance after cutting ties with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban gears up for new romance after cutting ties with Nicole Kidman
The 'Babygirl' star and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors
Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater hold the lowest total with 29 on Halloween night, but still remained safe

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis
The 'Taste' hitmaker and Corey Fogelmanis starred in Disney's hit show, 'Girl Meets World' in 2014

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release
Taylor Swift releases surprise acoustic version of hit single 'Fate of Ophelia'

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6
Selena Gomez cheers as the sixth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' set to film in London

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'outplays' Kim Kardashian with bold move

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'outplays' Kim Kardashian with bold move
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their messy divorce in 2022

Katy Perry makes Justin Trudeau go ‘crazy’ about her amid whirlwind romance

Katy Perry makes Justin Trudeau go ‘crazy’ about her amid whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker public confirmed dating Justin Trudeau last week at her birthday bash

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears amid mental health turmoil

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears amid mental health turmoil
Britney Spears was recently seen recklessly driving in a viral footage after ex-husband Kevin Federline made shocking claims about her

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding timeline revealed in surprising new report

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding timeline revealed in surprising new report
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding's exciting plans unveiled by an inside source

Young Bleed dead? Rapper’s sister breaks silence amid speculation

Young Bleed dead? Rapper’s sister breaks silence amid speculation
The ‘Keep It Real’ rapper’s sister speaks out amid swirling rumors about his death

Sydney Sweeney flaunts hot figure in sizzling fit at SCAD Savannah Film Fest 2025

Sydney Sweeney flaunts hot figure in sizzling fit at SCAD Savannah Film Fest 2025
The ‘Christy’ actress turns heads in daring white ensemble as she receives prestigious award at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival