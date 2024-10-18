Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla have touched down in Australia for 11-day trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024


The King and Queen of England, Charles and Camilla have arrived at Sydney airport, Australia.

Charles and Camilla have finally landed in the oceanic country on Friday night, after creating quite a buzz about their first international trip, since ascending to the throne in September, 2022.

Your majesty and his wife received warm welcome by state officials including Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn, the King's representative, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon.

In the video, Charles and Camilla could be seen coming down from the plane staircase, holding their umbrellas.

Queen Camilla was a sight to behold in a sapphire blue frock which she elegantly styled with a golden brooch.

While Charles rocked a blue striped three-piece suit with a white buttoned down shirt.

King and Camilla landed in Australia after shortly after sharing a delightful video, featuring the first tour of Charles' late mother Elizabeth II with husband Philip in 1954, when they were the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The nostalgic Instagram reel also featured young Charles' arrival to Timbertop, Australia in 1966 for a two-year education as an exchanged student.

This tour will extend to eight days with nearly 36 engagements, followed by a three-day state visit to Samoa.

