‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale

Stranger Things’ star David Harbour is spilling some information about the upcoming season 5!
During his appearance at the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, October 17, to mark the 10th anniversary celebration of the podcast in New York City, the American actor teased bits of information about the 5th sequel of the hit Netflix show.
Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit American science fiction horror drama, expressed that he’s “very close” to the show and have “strong opinions.”
Admitting to the crowd, the actor said that he sometimes get very mad when he does not like any episode or thinks that it is a “bad” one, but the series finale definitely has his seal of approval.
Revealing some of the details, David Harbour said of the episode 8, “They land the plane, and it is the best episode they’ve ever done.”
Hinting towards the emotional ending of the season, he revealed that the cast recently read through the final episode of Stranger Things season 5 and was “uncontrollably sobbing.”
“The end of this episode when we were reading it — just us reading it — about halfway through, people started crying,” said the Hellboy actor.
Harbour went on to share that the cast cried uncontrollably for about 20 minutes and among them Noah Schnapp was his “favorite,” before imitating Schnapp’s wailing sobs.
“I think part of that also is the fact that these kids, it was their childhood,” said the actor referencing the cast members who were young when the show first aired.
Stranger Things season 5 will air on the popular streaming service Netflix, that is currently streaming all the four seasons of the show.
Meanwhile, Netflix has not announced the release date of the upcoming fifth sequel.