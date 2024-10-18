Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’ 

Liam Payne’s death has left Ed Sheeran “at a loss for words!”
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, October 18, the Perfect singer shared a snap of the late ex-member of iconic boyband One Direction and mourned his tragic death in a heartbreaking tribute.
“At a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heartbreaking situation. Be kind,” penned Sheeran alongside Liam’s photo.
Liam Payne and Ed Sheeran had previously collaborated on the late singer’s 2017 song Strip That Down, for which the Shape of You singer contributed in songwriting and providing additional vocals.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the former One Direction singer lost his life reportedly after falling from his third-floor room’s balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
As per the preliminary autopsy report, it was revealed that the Story of my Life singer died from multiple traumas and internal bleeding due to falling that fractured his skull.
Meanwhile, according to the prosecutor’s report, police officers who examined Payne’s room found “narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several objects and furniture.”
They also stated that Liam Payne seemingly did not attempt to protect himself from the fall which could be due to his semi- or total unconsciousness.