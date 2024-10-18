Entertainment

Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’

Ed Sheeran expressed his grief on former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’
Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’ 

Liam Payne’s death has left Ed Sheeran “at a loss for words!”

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, October 18, the Perfect singer shared a snap of the late ex-member of iconic boyband One Direction and mourned his tragic death in a heartbreaking tribute.

“At a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heartbreaking situation. Be kind,” penned Sheeran alongside Liam’s photo.

Liam Payne and Ed Sheeran had previously collaborated on the late singer’s 2017 song Strip That Down, for which the Shape of You singer contributed in songwriting and providing additional vocals.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the former One Direction singer lost his life reportedly after falling from his third-floor room’s balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As per the preliminary autopsy report, it was revealed that the Story of my Life singer died from multiple traumas and internal bleeding due to falling that fractured his skull.

Meanwhile, according to the prosecutor’s report, police officers who examined Payne’s room found “narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several objects and furniture.”

They also stated that Liam Payne seemingly did not attempt to protect himself from the fall which could be due to his semi- or total unconsciousness.

Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’

Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’

Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?

Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour

Entertainment News

King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Liam Payne death: Rita Ora breaks down during ‘For You’ performance
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Diddy’s dark past lands him in hot water as feds push for jail time
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Jennifer Lopez planning HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Sabrina Carpenter drops UNSEEN snaps from Short N’ Sweet Tour: SEE
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Zayn Malik on Liam Payne's tragic death: 'I lost a brother’
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Tom Holland and Zendaya unite for 'Spider-Man 4’ script reading
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Harry Styles breaks silence on ‘supportive’ One Direction star Liam Payne’s death
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Andrew Garfield brings cardboard Florence Pugh to ‘We Live In Time’ premiere
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's tragic death: ‘In absolute bits’
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Taylor Swift to give Liam Payne tribute at final Eras Tour leg
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
Selena Gomez video chat leaves boyfriend Benny Blanco yearning: SEE