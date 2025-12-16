Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey to reunite for 'Sunday In The Park With George'

Following the success of 'Wicked: For Good', Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey are set to reunite for another musical

  • By Hania Jamil
Wicked's stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey could be reunited for an award-winning musical!

As reported by Deadline, the actors are in early talks to reteam in a revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park With George, to be directed by Marianne Elliott in London in 2027.

The report came over 18 months ahead of a potential summer opening at London's Barbican Theatre.

The show is inspired by the painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatt, created by Georges Seurat over two years between 1884 and 1886 employing the pointillist technique. The artwork depicts people of varying social classes strolling and relaxing in a Parisian park on the Seine.

Ariana and Jonathan are set to reunite after having worked together on Wicked and this year's hit Wicked: For Good with director Jon M. Chu.

Notably, there are several significant parts in the production, and no official announcement is set to be made until all of those parts are firmly locked into place.

