Kim Kardashian offers glimpses into ‘cute’ Gingerbread Halloween house: Watch

Kim Kardashian entered the Halloween spirit by baking an adorable gingerbread Halloween house with her kids.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, The Kardashians star shared an adorable snippet of a Gingerbread Halloween house which she had received from her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker.
In a shared video, the mother of four showcased the “cute” house, which featured Kim’s name icing on one side of the roof, as well as the names of her children North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.
The house’s door was adorned with the message “Happy Halloween.”
It is also decorated with five ghosts standing before the door, while the other side of the roof also features smiley-faced pumpkins and another five ghosts.
The edible house was added with colours by jelly and candy pumpkins on the ground, as well as trees and a "RIP" sign.
In the background of the video, Kim said, "How cute is this?” she added, "From the Barkers.”
The Skims founder also shared a snap of fall-themed cupcakes, that she baked with her kids.
She noted over the photo, "baked w the kids last night.”