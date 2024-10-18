Royal

Prince Andrew’s new ‘tactic’ to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED

King Charles and Prince Andrew have been battling over Royal Lodge since September last year

  • October 18, 2024
Prince Andrew is “playing things long” to stay in the Royal Lodge amid ongoing clash with King Charles!

The Duke of York, who has been staying at Queen Mother’s awarded property since 2003, is asked multiple times to vacate the property since September 2023 by his older brother King Charles.

However, the Duke has been refusing to leave the 30-room mansion and keeps coming with new plans to hold onto the house, despite increasing pressure from senior royal circles.

Recently, Royal author Andrew Lownie, in his interview with Daily Express US, laid bare Prince Andrew’s apparent plan to retain his occupancy at the Royal Lodge.

As per Lownie, Andrew is "playing things long in the hopes that the situation may change,” adding that this “tactic” clearly goes along with the Duke’s course of actions.

"He will try every move possible to avoid the action he's being pushed to take,” explained the author.

It was also reported earlier that not only Prince Andrew wants to hold onto the Royal Lodge for himself, but he is also eyeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage, for his daughter, Princess Eugenie, and her family.

"Andrew won't move into Frogmore but is still trying to wangle it for his family. Eugenie has stayed there on and off since Harry and Meghan left for America, she helped pack up their things,” revealed a source to the outlet.

The Duke of York’s wish to get the cottage for Princess Eugenie adds up to his contradictions with King Charles’ wishes, who wants Andrew to relocate to the property himself.

Royal News

King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Prince Harry’s UK return depends on ONE condition of Meghan Markle
Prince William cracks naughty joke after dog jumps at him during latest appearance
King Charles once ‘shrieked’ at food wrap: New book reveals
Prince Harry pushes permanent return to UK further away than ever
Prince Harry buys new house near Princess Eugenie after last year’s visit
King Charles makes emotional confession about Australia before kicking off tour
Prince William spreads joy by engaging with rural students in Cornwall