Priyanka Chopra shares video of busy Mumbai streets

Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her time in Mumbai city!
Taking to her Instagram stories page, the Citadel actress shared a brief video of her morning view, which featured a tree filled with pigeons.
Adding a fun twist to her post, PeeCee set the video to Salman Khan’s iconic Kabootar Ja Ja Ja from Maine Pyaar Kiya.
Khan and Chopra have shared the screen in a few Bollywood films, creating a lasting impact with their on-screen chemistry.
Their most notable collaborations include Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), a comedy about a love triangle where the Tiger 3 star played the loveabale Sameer and the mom-of one portrayed his love interest Rani.
They then reunited in Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), a multi-starrer romantic drama and again in God Tussi Great Ho.
On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra wrapped up filming for projects like The Bluff and Heads of State.
She is also busy shooting for the highly anticipated second season of Citadel.
Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani star is also in talks with Farhan Akhtar for the film Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to the American country singer Nick Jonas.