Entertainment

Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s duet song 'Cold Heart' released on August 13, 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • October 18, 2024
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipas concert to perform duet Cold Heart
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John wowed the crowd with surprise guest appearance at Dua Lipa's Royal Albert Hall concert on Thursday evening.

The singer joined the Levitating crooner on stage to perform their duet Cold Heart for the crowd.

John and Lipa beamed with smiles as they held hands on stage while performing their hit song.

Last year, Lipa didn’t join Elton at Glastonbury for the duet because she was “hosting dinner with friends."

“The person I did this song with isn’t here, so I’m going to ask you to sing her part please and sing it loudly,” John said to the crowd at the time.

He went on to perform their song solo and the crowd sand Lipa’s part.

John took the retirement from singing last year, following his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour but assured that he will still perform from time to time.

“I’ve been clear with my fans that while the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the culmination of my touring career, I still plan to perform live. What this will entail I don’t know yet,” he previously said.

Elton John and Dua Lipa’s duet song Cold Heart released on August 13, 2021.

Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years

Tobacco usage among middle, high school students drops lowest in 25 years
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer

Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being

Discover how daily walking can boost your well-being
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Entertainment News

Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Kim Kardashian offers glimpses into ‘cute’ Gingerbread Halloween house: Watch
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Liam Payne death: Ed Sheeran pens tribute on ‘heartbreaking situation’
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
‘Stranger Things’ season 5: David Harbour spills beans on series finale
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Liam Payne death: Rita Ora breaks down during ‘For You’ performance
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Diddy’s dark past lands him in hot water as feds push for jail time
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Jennifer Lopez planning HUGE comeback after Ben Affleck split?
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Sabrina Carpenter drops UNSEEN snaps from Short N’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Zayn Malik on Liam Payne's tragic death: 'I lost a brother’
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Tom Holland and Zendaya unite for 'Spider-Man 4’ script reading
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Harry Styles breaks silence on ‘supportive’ One Direction star Liam Payne’s death
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Andrew Garfield brings cardboard Florence Pugh to ‘We Live In Time’ premiere
Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'
Zayn Malik reacts to Liam Payne's tragic death: ‘In absolute bits’