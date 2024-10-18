Elton John surprises crowd at Dua Lipa's concert to perform duet 'Cold Heart'

Elton John wowed the crowd with surprise guest appearance at Dua Lipa's Royal Albert Hall concert on Thursday evening.
The singer joined the Levitating crooner on stage to perform their duet Cold Heart for the crowd.
John and Lipa beamed with smiles as they held hands on stage while performing their hit song.
Last year, Lipa didn’t join Elton at Glastonbury for the duet because she was “hosting dinner with friends."
“The person I did this song with isn’t here, so I’m going to ask you to sing her part please and sing it loudly,” John said to the crowd at the time.
He went on to perform their song solo and the crowd sand Lipa’s part.
John took the retirement from singing last year, following his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour but assured that he will still perform from time to time.
“I’ve been clear with my fans that while the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is the culmination of my touring career, I still plan to perform live. What this will entail I don’t know yet,” he previously said.
Elton John and Dua Lipa’s duet song Cold Heart released on August 13, 2021.