David Beckham moves to patch things up with Brooklyn amid family feud

The Inter Miami soccer team co-owner made a surprising move to mend family rift

Sir David Beckham is reportedly making efforts to mend his strained relationship with son Brooklyn amid growing tensions within the family.

On Saturday, the former soccer team captain extended an olive branch to his eldest son, Brooklyn after his wife Victoria Beckham’s post celebrating his recent knighthood from King Charles III.

Shortly after the Spice girl alum dropped the touching tribute for her husband, David tagged Brooklyn in the comments section of the post.

The Inter Miami soccer team co-owner, 50, commented, “I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

In a shared post Victoria wrote, praising her husband, “But now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered.”

She added, “The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday. But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much.”

The touching comment from David came just after Romeo and Cruz praised him on social media for his recent success.

Brooklyn Beckham feud with Beckham's family:

However, Brooklyn maintained his silence as he did not share any reaction to his dad’s knighthood, but sources previously told that he is “so happy for his dad.”

The feud rumors sparked up earlier this year when Nicola and Brooklyn didn’t attend either of David’s milestone birthday celebrations.

