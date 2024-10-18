Kylie Jenner returns to her roots with 'back to black' hair for Halloween

Kylie Jenner is all ready for spooky season!
On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder unveiled her new sleek Halloween makeover after dramatic teal hair.
In the photo, Kylie could be seen with her usual darker locks as she flicked and tousled her newly black shoulder-length hair while walking down a hallway.
“Back to black,” she penned over the clip, along with a black-haired queen emoji.
She also debuted her new hair makeover in an Instagram post with a caption, “octoberrrr” along with orange and black heart emojis.
The first post of carousel featured her jaw-dropping car selfie in which she was seen wearing black shirt and flaunting her darker hair.
In the next snap, Kylie playfully compared her new hair makeover to Violet from the cult classic children’s film, The Incredibles.
Another snap featured her without head selfie wearing her brand Khy’s jeans, black T-shirt with matching hand bag and tumbler.
The carousel also included an intimate picture of Kylie and her beloved sister Kendall Jenner.
She also posted a photo of beautiful sunset along with a picture of her children Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, standing by a car.
Kylie concluded her post with a picture of bunch of decorative pumpkins for the upcoming Halloween season.
In September, Kylie Jenner went for blue hairdo, which she posted on Instagram with the caption, “teal the end of time.”