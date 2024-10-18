Millie Bobby Brown's husband's romantic on-set gesture wins Chris Pratt’s heart

Chris Pratt gushes over his newly-wed co-star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi!
During a joint panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 17, The Electric State costars revealed what they love about each other.
"She has such a huge heart, such a love for animals, such a love for her now-husband, Jake, who was on set every day," Pratt said of Brown and Bongiovi.
He went on to gush, "They are these totally awesome and normal people who live extraordinary lives."
"And I can see the person in that, because I feel kind of the same way, in a way. And so we had a great time. We became fast friends, and you can't get rid of me. Sorry," he jokingly said to Brown.
Responding to Pratt, Brown added, "I'm very glad to have you as my friend.”
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who first sparked romance in June 2021, exchanged the vows in May.
However, Months later, the loved-up couple hosted a lavish Italian wedding.
The Electric State is slated to premiere on Netflix on March 14, 2025.