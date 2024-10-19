Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks silence after his death

Kate Cassidy, Liam Payne's girlfriend, broke her silence following the singer's tragic death at age 31.
The former One Direction singer’s ladylove shared her touching statement on Instagram to express her sentiment over Payne’s death.
She kicked off the note, “Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss.”
The statement added, “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”
Cassidy concluded her post, “Liam,my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam.”
The Night Changes singer and the influencer were first spotted together in October 2022.
Although there were rumours of a breakup in May 2023, they were seen together in Wimbledon's Evian Suite in July 2023.
Notably, Payne died after falling from multiple stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.
According to the autopsy, his death occurs due to multiple injuries and "internal and external" hemorrhages after falling from his hotel balcony.