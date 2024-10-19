Entertainment

Travis Kelce mom attends her first Eras Tour concert to cheer Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show in Miami

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Donna Kelce made a special appearance in Miami to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert for the first time.

The NFL player's mom beloved mom, 72, was spotted at Hard Rock Stadium for the Lover crooner's concert in Miami on Friday, October 18.

As per a photo shared by a fan on X, Donna was seen in the crowd  alongside Jason’s wife, Kylie, and their daughters.

The Kelce family sightings coincide with Swift's return to the Eras Tour stage, marking her first performance since taking a break after the August 20 show in London.

Donna's surprise appearance at the Eras tour thrilled the fans as it was her first attendance after Swift and Kelce started developing a close bond in September 2023.

Prior to this, Kelce’s mom first saw the Eras Tour film in November 2023 and she told PEOPLE that she saw the mov Swift's concert movie in theatres.

"I did see it and I did like it. It was awesome," Donna said at the time, calling Swift "extremely, extremely talented."

She expressed that she was "just totally enthralled" with the concert film and extended her praise for Swift's ability to "connect with people" through her captivating music. "That’s just amazing," Donna said.

