Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree

Durefishan Saleem looks no less than a Bollywood diva in a lace maroon chantilly saree.
Taking to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi actress shared a bunch of pictures decked up in a six-yard drape saree.
She paired the exquisite piece with a matching sleeveless blouse.
The fashionista styled her look with minimal makeup, blow-dried hair and no jewelry.
Prior to amping up her feed with a slew of photos, the Khaie actress also shared a clip flaunting her saree look while the instrumental tune from Bollywood's musical Mohabbatein played in the backdrop.
Taken aback by the superstar's beauty and elegance her best buddy and superstar Maya Ali commented, "Khoobsurat Mashallah."
While many of her ardent fans also flooded the comments section with love and praise.
"Looking like a rose. I have no more words to explain your beauty," one fan wrote.
Another added, "You just defeated a supermoon."
"Uff too haseen for words, " another penned.
Notably, Saleem is one of the leading female stars of the industry at the moment.
On the work front, Durefishan Saleem swept recognition for her performance in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid, co-starring Bilal Abbas Khan.