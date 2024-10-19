Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole reacts to singer’s death

Liam Payne’s son Bear’s mother Cheryl Cole has finally stepped forward to share her reaction to the singer’s tragic death.
The mother of one took to her Instagram account on Friday to remember the former member of One Direction.
Cole dropped a throwback black-and-white photo of Payne in bed with their then-newborn baby.
She noted, “As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”
The Fight For This Love singer added, “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”
“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future,” Cole noted.
Pleading to show mercy amid hard times, she requested, “I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”
She concluded, “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl”
Notably, Liam died after he “jumped from the balcony of his room” at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. He was 31 years old.