Katy Perry cheers on Harris’ campaign team, ignites Trump’s fiery criticism

The ‘143’ artist made a special move to motivate Kamala Harris’ campaign staffers for election against Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Katy Perry is in “Team Harris” and she isn’t afraid to express it!

Just about a month ago, Perry made headlines with her bold move of making an appearance in a camo-patterned Harris Walz hat to extend her support for Vice President Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the upcoming election 2024.

Expressing her support for the Democratic candidate for presidency, the 143 artist once again made one-of-a-kind move by cheering Harris’ campaign staffers over a video conference which later ignited a fiery response from Trump’s team members, reported TMZ.

As per the sources, on Friday, October 18, Harris’ campaign team carried out their regular all-staff Zoom call, when the campaign’s chief of staff suddenly announced the appearance of a “special guest” who is a friend and a huge supporter of Kamala Harris.

After the announcement, the Woman’s World singer appeared on the screen and cheered the campaign staffers by sending them “love, light, strength and energy ... reminding them to stay hydrated and caffeinated and keep fighting for their candidate.”

However, this gesture sparked a fiery attack from Donald Trump’s team who said to the outlet that, "Both Kamala Harris’s and Katy Perry’s careers are on decline curves that parallel our failing economy and border security under Kamala’s watch. Don't worry -- President Trump is coming back in a matter of weeks to fix things and Make America Great Again!"

To note, the U.S. election 2024 are going to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, which will decide who between Harris and Trump will be the White House resident for the next four years.

