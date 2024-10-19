Taylor Swift hints at new ‘Reputation’ album with THIS move

Taylor Swift is dropping “message with a bodysuit!”
On Friday, October 18, the popstar kicked off the final leg of her electrifying Eras Tour at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami after taking a two-month break from the shows.
Marking this exciting occasion with a fresh look, the Cruel Summer songstress debuted a brand-new Reputation bodysuit that had much resemblance to the previous one.
Slipping into a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit, a one-long-leg ensemble, the outfit featured intertwining snakes just like the last one, however, this time, the ensemble had gold details rather than red.
For those who have had a constant eye on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour outfits, know that bodysuits have been the Lover crooner's favorite look throughout her Reputation Stadium Tour.
However, the new ensemble’s details do not end on just colors of the catsuit, but on the back of this new outfit, one of the snakes was made in the shape of “number 2,” leaving everyone speculating that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) might soon be in works.
Taylor Swift’s Miami concert has officially marked the conclusion of her thrilling tour which began in March 2023. The Eras Tour will come to an end in Vancouver where the singer will be performing for the last three night from December 6 to December 8, 2024.