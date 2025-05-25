Entertainment

2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'

Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' is slated to be released across theatres in September this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

It Was Just an Accident creator, Jafar Panahi, scored triumphant return to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival after spending 20 years in prison in Iran.

After going through from a tough phase of his life, the 64-year-old Iranian film director finally won the Palme d’Or as the best film in competition at the festival.

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival took place on Saturday, where the jury announced the popular categories at the prestigious event.

According to TheWrap’s review, "The bracing thing about ‘It Was Just an Accident’ is that it has married Panahi’s wit and humanism with real anger."

"In a festival full of fury, this is one of the films that hits hardest and resonates longest,' the Taxi director noted.

As per the multiple tabloids, the management of the Cannes Film Fesstival has distributed Palme d’Or awards to the six winners including Parasite in 2019, Titane, Triangle of Sadness, Anatomy of a Fall and last year’s winner, Anora.

However, the final trophy was bagged by the Iranian director after a long period of the time.

Following is the complete list of winners: 

Palme d’Or

It Was Just an Accident, dir: Jafar Panahi

Grand Prize

Sentimental Value, dir: Joachim Trier

Best Actress

Nadia Melliti, La Petite Dernière

Best Director

Kleber Mendonça Filho, The Secret Agent

Jury Prize – tie

Sirat, dir: Oliver Laxe

The Sound of Falling, dir: Mascha Schilinski

Best Screenplay

Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, Young Mothers

Best Actor

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Special Prize

Resurrection, dir: Bi Gan

Camera d’Or

The President’s Cake, dir: Hassan Hadi

Special Mention, Camera d’Or

My Father’s Shadow, dir: Akinola Davies Jr

Short Film Palme d’Or

I’m Glad You’re Dead Now, dir: Tawfeek Barhom

Special Mention, Short Film

Ali, dir: Adnan Al Rajeev

