Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham has reportedly thrown a subtle shade at his elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, amid a bitter family feud.
The 20-year-old third eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham has seemingly given the befitting response to his eldest sibling over his recent controversial post about his wife, Nicola Peltz.
Cruz turned to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a throwback family photo featuring his parents, Brooklyn, Romeo, and his youngest sister, Harper Seven Beckham.
The aspiring musician wrote a caption supporting his parents, stating, "I love my family, I love you guys more than anything, mum & dad you gave us life and cared for us no matter what, I cannot tell you how blessed we all are to have you in our lives x."
Despite including Brooklyn in the viral photo, Cruz took Victoria and David's side in the ongoing feud with their eldest one.
Brooklyn Beckham supports wife amid family feud:
This post of Cruz Beckham comes after Brooklyn shared a video of his life partner on Instagram earlier this week, writing, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham rift with Brooklyn Beckham:
For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham has been involved in a family rift with his parents and younger brother, Romeo, over his current girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
The former fashion designer's estrangement from his family is his younger brother’s current flame, whom he briefly dated before tying the knot with Nicola Peltz.
Since Romeo was romantically linked with Kim, Brooklyn maintained a distance from his family, to avoid his former girlfriend in the presence of his wife, Nicola.
He skipped Victoria and David’s milestone birthdays over the past two months.