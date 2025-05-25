Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil

The Bad Boy Records founder faced trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 25, 2025

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is seemingly eager to celebrate this year's Memorial Day in prison despite the ongoing sex trafficking trial.

The disgraced hip-hop mogul is set to mark the holiday Monday at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York City, where he has been jailed since his September 2024 arrest. 

According to a report by TMZ, an insider has recently revealed that Diddy will be participating in a friendly competition with his fellow prisoners to celebrate the United States of America’s federal holiday.

He will reportedly be engaged in 3-on-3 basketball, dominoes, spades, and board games.

Diddy will start his day with plenty of food including fruit and cereal for breakfast.

BBQ chicken, macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies, and a holiday dessert for lunch.

He will be provided with chicken rice, pinto beans, canned corn, and whole wheat bread, for dinner.

Diddy has yet to confirm the reports of his Memorial Day celebrations.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious charges: 

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs is currently facing his highly-anticipated court trial, which began earlier this month.

The father-of-seven was detained in September last year over serious charges of sex trafficking, human racketeering, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

During his high-profile trial, several witnesses have testified about his alleged physical abuse cases including his former flame, Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, and fellow singer, Dawn Richard.

In the latest proceedings, Dawn claimed she saw Diddy get "violent or volatile" towards his ex-girlfriend, who is now eight months pregnant with her husband, Alex Fine. 

The next case hearing will be scheduled for Tuesday, next week.  

