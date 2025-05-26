Entertainment

Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes began their romantic relationship in August 2022

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 26, 2025

Demi Lovato is happily hitched with long-term boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes!

On Sunday, May 25, the Disney alum married Jordan in a romantic and intimate California wedding ceremony.

For her special day, Demi was slipped in a custom "pearl white" Vivenne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil.

Picture credit: Portal Lovato/ X
Picture credit: Portal Lovato/ X

The new bride chose a stunning piece from the same designer for her reception look, wearing an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top.

Prior to their wedding, Demi expressed her excitement to marry Jordan in a Valentine Day's Instagram post.

"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," the Hear Attack crooner penned.

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes relationship timeline

Demi and Jordan were first romantically linked with each other in August 2022, as a source called their relationship "happy and healthy."

According to PEOPLE magazine, the Canadian singer asked the million-dollar-question in a "personal and intimate proposal."

In September 2023, Demi spilled the tea about her first interaction with her now-husband, when they were working on her eight studio album.

"I texted my friends and was like, 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don't know what to do with myself," she gushed.

Their collaboration gave fans special tracks including Substance, City of Angels, and Happy Ending, which they co-wrote together.

Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez shares ‘exciting’ tour plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez to embark on first tour since Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Aniston accidentally leaked her cell number in since-deleted snap: See
Jennifer Anniston has been a victim of a stalker, who trespassed on to her property earlier this month
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
‘Stranger Things’ star shaves off signature long hair ahead of series finale
The fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things' has finished filming and set to hit Netflix sometime this year
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look
The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner wrapped up his first solo concert tour The Stairway to the Sky earlier this year
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
Sean 'Diddy' Combs set to celebrate Memorial Day despite trial turmoil
The Bad Boy Records founder faced trafficking and racketeering charges since September last year
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller
The ‘Elektra’ actress’s partner John Miller is taking ‘hard-line tactics’ to cut off Ben Affleck from her life
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Cruz Beckham makes his feelings clear amid bitter family feud with Brooklyn
Brooklyn Beckham was involved in a family rift with his parents Victoria and David since last month
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
Dua Lipa showers Paris fans with love after two spectacular concert nights
The 'Future Nostalgia' hitmaker performed two electrifying concerts of her Radical Optimism Tour in Paris, France
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
2025 Cannes Film Festival Winners: Jafar Panahi Makes History with 'It Was Just an Accident'
Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' is slated to be released across theatres in September this year
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post
The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
David and Victoria Beckham estranged son share a video showing his unwavering loyalty to the 'Lola' star
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt's ‘Garfield’ movie earned $257.2 million worldwide