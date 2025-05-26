Demi Lovato ties knot with Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes in California

Demi Lovato is happily hitched with long-term boyfriend Jordan "Jutes" Lutes!
On Sunday, May 25, the Disney alum married Jordan in a romantic and intimate California wedding ceremony.
For her special day, Demi was slipped in a custom "pearl white" Vivenne Westwood gown with a corset bodice and a cathedral-style tulle veil.
The new bride chose a stunning piece from the same designer for her reception look, wearing an ivory silk satin column dress with a draped corset top.
Prior to their wedding, Demi expressed her excitement to marry Jordan in a Valentine Day's Instagram post.
"Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that," the Hear Attack crooner penned.
Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes relationship timeline
Demi and Jordan were first romantically linked with each other in August 2022, as a source called their relationship "happy and healthy."
According to PEOPLE magazine, the Canadian singer asked the million-dollar-question in a "personal and intimate proposal."
In September 2023, Demi spilled the tea about her first interaction with her now-husband, when they were working on her eight studio album.
"I texted my friends and was like, 'Oh my God, the hottest guy just walked in. I am so nervous. I don't know what to do with myself," she gushed.
Their collaboration gave fans special tracks including Substance, City of Angels, and Happy Ending, which they co-wrote together.