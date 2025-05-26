Entertainment

Zayn Malik sends fans into frenzy with unrecognizable new look

The 'Dusk Till Dawn' crooner wrapped up his first solo concert tour The Stairway to the Sky earlier this year

Zayn Malik has sent his fans wild after debuting an unrecognizable new look months after wrapping up his first solo concert tour, Stairway to the Sky.

The Night Changes hitmaker turned to his Instagram handle over the weekend to release his new look among his fans and well-wishers.

In the viral snap, Malik showed off his huge dark beard covering his half-face as he pouted for the selfie.

Another detail that grabbed the attention of the netizens was the critically acclaimed singer’s black hat that read, "HBO ORIGINAL THE LAST OF US."

He also wore a white tank top, along with his two gold chains.

Fans reaction on Zayn Malik's new look: 

As the caption-less photo gained traction on social media, several fans took to his comments section to express their admiration towards his new transformation.

One fan commented, "ZAIN JAVADD MALIK, THE MAN THAT YOU ARE!!!!"

"Good evening sir, would you show some mercy, please? THANK YOU," another admirer penned.

A third user noted, "New ZELFIE on a ZUNDAY? please… I love you!"

Zayn Malik's first solo concert: 

This rare post of Zayn Malik comes after a few months, when he concluded his first-ever solo concert tour, Stairway to the Sky, earlier this year.

The 32-year-old English musician announced his solo concert during a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 18, 2024.

He later officially revealed the tour dates on the same day via social media. The tour was to support his fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs, which he released in May last year. 

