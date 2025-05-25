Jennifer Garner to ban ‘clingy’ Ben Affleck from her wedding to John Miller

There’s no room for Ben Affleck at Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s wedding!
The Elektra starlet is reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle this summer with her partner, Miller, and according to Radar Online, her “clingy” ex-husband has been “banned” from the big day.
As per some insiders, it is Miller who is forcing Garner to ban the Deep Water actor from their wedding.
It was also reported that after Affleck started getting too close to Jennifer Garner again, the American businessman asked the Alias starlet to stop her former husband from coming over and hugging her whenever he felt like it, to which she agreed.
"John is happy his previous ultimatum worked and Ben's not stinking up their romance with his clinginess, but now he's taking his hard-line tactics a step further and insisting that Ben be banned from the wedding," the tipster shared.
The source also noted, "Having Ben there would attract too much attention and distract from the meaning and purpose of their special day, plus it would be a nightmare for John to have to talk to Ben.”
Furthermore, the source shared, "Anytime they’re in the same room together, it’s awkward. John understands there will be instances like that because of the kids, but he wants boundaries and he wants Ben to respect them. But first, Jen needs to draw them and make them clear to her errant ex."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner:
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck began dating in August 2004, after working together in two films, 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil.
The tied the knot a year later on June 29, 2005, and parted ways after ten years in June 2015.
They are parents to three children – Violet Anne Affleck, Fin Affleck, and Samuel Garner Affleck.