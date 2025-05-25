Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham has made his stance crystal clear amid ongoing tensions within the Beckham family, declaring in a heartfelt Instagram post that he will "always choose" his wife, Nicola Peltz.
The estranged son of David and Victoria Beckham took to his Instagram account on Sunday to share a video showing his unwavering loyalty to the Lola star.
In a shared video, Brooklyn was seen riding a motorbike with his wife Nicola on the back presumably near the home they share in Beverly Hills.
Captioning the short video, he wrote, “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you're the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby.”
Soon after he dropped the post the fan rushed to the comment section to school Brooklyn on his clear message amid family feud.
"If that was my son saying that, knowing what the post is about, I would be devastated. Blood is thicker than water," one fan wrote.
While another added: "Don’t forget your beautiful parents who will always love you unconditionally."
Beckham family feud:
The Beckham family feud has reportedly cast a shadow over the family for several months.
It was speculated after Brooklyn had snubbed his parents at a number of important events this year, including Victoria's 51st birthday party in April and David's milestone 50th birthday celebrations.