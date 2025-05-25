Entertainment

Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post

The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 25, 2025

Days after sparking backlash for his cold remark about Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover, Justin Bieber has again under fire and this time for leaving a “creepy” comment on 17-year-old actress Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram post.

The Barbie actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate the release of her new Netflix’s horror flick Fear Street: Prom Queen.

“Fear street: prom queen is out now on Netflix!!! horror had always been one of my favorite genres and to have this movie be my introduction into the world was an honor. long live christy Renault,” she wrote along a slew of her sizzling photo, referencing her character in the film.

Ariana further added, “@amberasaly you’re the goat (we had 5 mins in a furniture shop to get these pictures ahah)”

Soon after her post, Bieber dropped a heartfelt but controversial comment under her post, penning, “I love youuuuuuuuu.”

Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post


Fans backlash

Justin Bieber’s comment sparked backlash with many online users criticizing the pop star for what they interpreted as an overly affectionate remark toward a teenager.

“Bro needs to get off the internet. I'm sorry he's so miserable, but being chronically online isn't going to fix that,” a Redditt user wrote.

While, an Instagram user penned, “ain’t she a minor.”

“Why you don't comment on posts for your wife,” the third added.

The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior. 

Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
Brooklyn Beckham criticized after publicly siding with Nicola Peltz amid family feud
David and Victoria Beckham estranged son share a video showing his unwavering loyalty to the 'Lola' star
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt celebrates one year of ‘Garfield’ success
Chris Pratt's ‘Garfield’ movie earned $257.2 million worldwide
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
Sydney Sweeney dishes exciting details about upcoming season of 'Euphoria'
'Euphoria' season three is set to be released next year
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
Cher supports son Elijah Blue Allman in looming legal fight with ex Queenie King
'Mask' star is backing him in his likely messy divorce from Marieangela King and is ready to support Elijah Blue
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
Cate Blanchett slips into sleeveless gown to present Palme d’Or at Cannes
The 56-year-old Oscar winner attended the closing ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial takes shocking turn after ex employee confession
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges against him
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Tom Cruise receives heartfelt apology from Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell reveals real reason for apologising to 'Mission Impossible' co-star Tom Cruise
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
David Tennant gets candid on losing ‘Fantastic Four’ role to Pedro Pascal
'Doctor Who' star said he was interested in playing Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out for cozy dinner date during Florida getaway
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping a relatively low profile since the Super Bowl in February
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus spills beans on urgent hospital visit while shooting new film
Miley Cyrus reveals horrible treatment of doctors during sudden ER visit
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Elizabeth Hurley, Billy Ray Cyrus step out together at Rome's exhibition
Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Taylor Swift insider who leaked Blake Lively’s threat finally UNMASKED
Insider who leaked about Blake lively’s threat to Taylor Swift to release her private texts in Justin Baldoni lawsuit has been exposed