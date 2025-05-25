Justin Bieber sparks backlash with ‘I Love You’ comment on teen star’s post

Days after sparking backlash for his cold remark about Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover, Justin Bieber has again under fire and this time for leaving a “creepy” comment on 17-year-old actress Ariana Greenblatt’s Instagram post.
The Barbie actress took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate the release of her new Netflix’s horror flick Fear Street: Prom Queen.
“Fear street: prom queen is out now on Netflix!!! horror had always been one of my favorite genres and to have this movie be my introduction into the world was an honor. long live christy Renault,” she wrote along a slew of her sizzling photo, referencing her character in the film.
Ariana further added, “@amberasaly you’re the goat (we had 5 mins in a furniture shop to get these pictures ahah)”
Soon after her post, Bieber dropped a heartfelt but controversial comment under her post, penning, “I love youuuuuuuuu.”
Fans backlash
Justin Bieber’s comment sparked backlash with many online users criticizing the pop star for what they interpreted as an overly affectionate remark toward a teenager.
“Bro needs to get off the internet. I'm sorry he's so miserable, but being chronically online isn't going to fix that,” a Redditt user wrote.
While, an Instagram user penned, “ain’t she a minor.”
“Why you don't comment on posts for your wife,” the third added.
The backlash comes amid recent concerns about Justin Bieber’s mental health and public behavior.