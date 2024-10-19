12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set

Karan Johar reminisced over the best Student of The Year moments as the film completed 12 years of release on October 19, 2024.
The movie marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan respectively.
On Instagram this Saturday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director spread nostalgia by sharing an unseen group click with the team of the film including Kajol, who made a special appearance in the song Disco Deewane from the movie.
Additionally, to cherish more memories Karan also uploaded a video in which he could be heard saying, “SOTY is to me to celebrate everything that I love about cinema, the youth, the gen, the zing, the music, the energy, the comic timing, everything that I always love about Hindi cinema is part of the student of the year."
Alongside the picture, he wrote a caption, “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!!"
The caption further read, "12 years, and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And the best time, it was! #SOTY.”
For the unversed, Karan Johar also celebrated 26 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a romantic-comedy drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.