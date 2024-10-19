Trending

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from film's set

Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan starred in their 2012 debut film 'Student of the Year'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan starred in their 2012 debut film Student of the Year
Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan starred in their 2012 debut film 'Student of the Year' 

Karan Johar reminisced over the best Student of The Year moments as the film completed 12 years of release on October 19, 2024.

The movie marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan respectively.

On Instagram this Saturday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director spread nostalgia by sharing an unseen group click with the team of the film including Kajol, who made a special appearance in the song Disco Deewane from the movie. 

Additionally, to cherish more memories Karan also uploaded a video in which he could be heard saying, “SOTY is to me to celebrate everything that I love about cinema, the youth, the gen, the zing, the music, the energy, the comic timing, everything that I always love about Hindi cinema is part of the student of the year."

Alongside the picture, he wrote a caption, “Let’s start with...there’s something about ‘today’, something very special!!!"


The caption further read, "12 years, and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And the best time, it was! #SOTY.”

For the unversed, Karan Johar also celebrated 26 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a romantic-comedy drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol.

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

12 years of 'SOTY': Karan Johar shares special memories from sets of the film

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting

Chinese drone giant DJI files lawsuit against Pentagon over blacklisting
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?

Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance

Trending News

Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Saba Qamar shares her ultimate morning bliss
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Shraddha Kapoor discusses pay parity in the Industry
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Durefishan Saleem lives up her Bollywood dream in exquisite maroon saree
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hania Aamir unleashes her inner dinosaur at London Science Museum
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Priyanka Chopra shares video of busy Mumbai streets
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Alia Bhatt makes powerful move after 'Jigra' failure
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Kartik Aaryan signed as lead in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4'?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Aditya Roy Kapur spills on relationship status after Ananya Panday breakup
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Mohib Mirza shares important message for fans with psychological issues
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
'King': Unknown facts about Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan's first film
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Are Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reuniting on screens?
Steve Martin drops cryptic hint about Martin Short, Meryl Streep’s romance
Hania Amir offers fans winter fashion inspiration from Mayfair streets