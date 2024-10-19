Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs also targeted Prince William and Prince Harry as frequently inviting them to his lavish parties, but despite his efforts, the royal brothers never accepted the invites.
As per BBC, Rob Shuter, who previously worked as a publicist for the musician between 2002 and 2004, shared that he invited the royal brother to Combs' events "more than 10 times."
But, they never accepted the invitations, despite Combs "offering to cover their travel, lodging and even pay for their security," Shuter said.
"Diddy was obsessed with Prince Harry and Prince William. He thinks of himself as a king, so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage," Shuter noted.
"[They] never accepted [the invites], they were never part of his world," he added.
Shuter also revealed that the rapper, who is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two judges, also kept "framed pictures" of Prince Harry and Prince William in his New York apartment.
Notably, Combs is currently facing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution after his arrest at a Manhattan hotel on September 16.
He entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.