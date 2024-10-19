Sports

Ronaldo shares powerful message after striking late winning goal for Al Nassr

Al-Nassr, after a thrilling match, defeated Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League clash

  • October 19, 2024


Cristiano Ronaldo, with his last-minute winning goal for Al-Nassr, once again proved why he is a GOAT.

According to First Post, in a thrilling Saudi Pro League clash on Friday, October 18, 2024, Al-Nassr secured a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab.

After quite a slow first half, the match became interesting after the Al-Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte opened the score for the club by scoring the first goal of the match in the 69th minute of the match.

The game took a dramatic turn when Al-Shabab bounced back with Ali Al-Hassan's goal which leveled the score in the 90th minute, leading to extra time.

Just when everyone thought that the match would end with a draw and both teams would get a point, Robert Renan fouled Abdulrahman Ghareeb inside the box, granting Ronaldo’s team a penalty.

The 39-year-old quickly turned the penalty into a last-minute winning goal for Al Nassr. It was CR7’s sixth goal of the Saudi Pro League season and 907th career goal.

After a stunning win, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner shared a four-word powerful message on social media depicting his teams’ unwavering determination and commitment towards the game.

Ronaldo wrote, “We never give up!!”


Al Nassr is now standing in second position on the points table after Al-Hilal with 17 points from seven matches, five wins, and two draws.

Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr will play its next match against Esteghlal F.C. in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

