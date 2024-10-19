Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery

Princess Anne made a joyful appearance at a prestigious horse show after her recovery from a recent horse-kicking injury.
As per Mirror, the Princess Royal attended a display of horse riding skill and precision weeks last night at Wembley Arena, after she suffered an injury from a horse that left her hospitalised for five days.
Anne was present at the much-anticipated show hosted by presenter Nicki Chapman at the Spanish Riding School of Vienna last night.
The show featured the beloved snowy white Lipizzaner horses, known for their popularity among the Royals.
On the opening night, eight riders and up to 26 horses from the world's oldest riding academy showcased their captivating performances, demonstrating perfectly synchronised acts set to classical Viennese music.
Prior to her attendance, on June 23, 2024, the sister of King Charles spent five nights in hospital after she was hit by a horse while walking near her home.
As per the medics, Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head when she was either kicked or headbutted by the horse.
She returned to Gatcombe Park on June 28 where her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said she was expected to make a full recovery.