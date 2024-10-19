Royal

Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery

The sister of King Charles spent five nights in hospital after she was hit by a horse on June 23

  • October 19, 2024
Princess Anne made a joyful appearance at a prestigious horse show after her recovery from a recent horse-kicking injury.

As per Mirror, the Princess Royal attended a display of horse riding skill and precision weeks last night at Wembley Arena, after she suffered an injury from a horse that left her hospitalised for five days.

Anne was present at the much-anticipated show hosted by presenter Nicki Chapman at the Spanish Riding School of Vienna last night.

The show featured the beloved snowy white Lipizzaner horses, known for their popularity among the Royals.

On the opening night, eight riders and up to 26 horses from the world's oldest riding academy showcased their captivating performances, demonstrating perfectly synchronised acts set to classical Viennese music.

Prior to her attendance, on June 23, 2024, the sister of King Charles spent five nights in hospital after she was hit by a horse while walking near her home.

As per the medics, Anne suffered a concussion and minor injuries to her head when she was either kicked or headbutted by the horse.

She returned to Gatcombe Park on June 28 where her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said she was expected to make a full recovery. 

Royal News

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose
King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean 'Diddy' Combs party?
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
Prince Andrew's new 'tactic' to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour
King Charles, Queen Camilla release delightful video message amid Australia tour
Prince Harry receives sweet title amid King Charles Australia tour
King Charles spotted at Heathrow airport before jetting off to Australia: Photos
Prince Harry's UK return depends on ONE condition of Meghan Markle