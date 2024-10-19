Hania Aamir pens sweet birthday wish to Yashma Gill

Hania Aamir is ringing in BBF Yashma Gill’s birthday with a heartwarming note!
Taking to her official Instagram stories on Saturday, October 19, the Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress shared a beautiful collage featuring throwback snaps of her with the Pyaar Ke Sadqay actress.
Along with the collage, the Mere Humsafar star penned a birthday note to her pal stating, “Happy birthday girly pop!”
She continued, “You’re the best friend everyone wished they had. Love you,” and while concluding the message, Hania hilariously wrote, “Aur sudhar ja Allah ka waasta.”
The snaps featured both the actresses beaming to the camera while taking selfies on multiple occasions, while in the background played Parampara Thakur and Sachet-Parampara’s track Chhor Denge.
Resharing Hania Aamir’s story, Yashma Gill laughingly wrote, “I love u more.”
Yashma then reshared the story for the second time writing, “Just noticed the track. “Our track.” Mannnnn miss us!!”
Hania Aamir and the Haq Mehar actress have been close friends since long.
In April, when Yashma Gill underwent a surgery, the Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha actress stayed with her pal throughout her time in the hospital, taking care of her.
Yashma posted their recorded friendship moments in a video to express gratitude as she cited Hania her “sister.”