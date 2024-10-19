Trending

Shraddha Kapoor reflects on dating 'alcoholic partner,' being 'Half Girlfriend'

‘Stree 2’ actress shared views on dating a partner as in ‘Aashiqui 2’ or being in a half-relationship as in ‘Half Girlfriend’

  by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor is opening up about her dating preferences!

The Stree actress, who rose to fame with her 2013 superhit film Aashiqui 2, where she was seen playing a successful singer (Arohi) alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, who played a failing singer (Rahul) lost in the world of alcoholism. In the movie, Arohi finds herself falling for Rahul despite knowing his addiction to alcohol.

Just a few years after the box office hit Aashiqui 2, Shraddha was starred in 2017 movie Half Girlfriend alongside Arjun Kapoor. This time, the actress played the character of Riya Somani, a singer who loves her own company. Later in the movie she becomes half girlfriend of Arjun who played Madhav Jha.

Recently, during a launch event, the actress was asked if she would like to date an alcoholic partner or being a half girlfriend.

Talking about dating an alcoholic, Shraddha Kapoor stated, “I will run in the other direction for my life. I would be like, ‘Where is the exit? Bhaago,’” reported The Indian Express.

While sharing her opinion on being someone’s half girlfriend, she said, “I am that full ‘fairytale romance chahiye in life’, no Half Girlfriend business for me!”

Shraddha Kapoor also reflected on her role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and revealed that she likes living in a joint family just like her movie character. As per the actress, who lives with her family, being around loved ones is like a “constant party at home.”

On the professional front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 which has become the one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, collecting INR 800 crore at the box office.

