Aditya Roy Kapur unveils most desirable qualities in woman 

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Aditya Roy Kapur revealed the ideal traits he seeks in a woman, highlighting the importance of good humour and values.

During a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her show What Women Want, the Aashiqui 2 famed actor shared what he finds most attractive in a woman.

Emphasising upon the qualities, Roy Kapur revealed, “I think a sense of humor is great."

He continued, "Being honest is also great, and someone who speaks their mind is an interactive thing. Being passionate about the thing that they are doing."

After answering he teased Kareena asking if she was looking for a more spicy response.

To which Kareen laughingly responded, "Not masaledaar (spicy), but at least something!"

In the same interview, the Malang actor also spilled the tea on his "chiller" relationship status as he end up ghosting his partner when he dating.

"A hundred messages! I’m bad with my phone anyway. My whole day will go by, and I'll just... block," he revealed.

Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly broken up with Ananya Panday in March this year, whom he was rumored to be dating since 2022.

The two sparked romance speculations after numerous sightings together at various holiday destinations. 

