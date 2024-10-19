Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton take life changing decision for their kids

The Prince and Princess of Wales make strategic move for the future of their kids, George, Louis and Charlotte

  by Web Desk
  October 19, 2024


Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been a role model for most people out there, especially for the youngsters.

The reason behind the royal couple's unwavering popularity is not only their link to the throne, but their continuous efforts for the needy and helpless young people.

From William's commitment to tackle homelessness among youth, or climate friendly efforts such as Earthshot Prize to exploring educational opportunities for college students in remote areas, his every move is seemingly an example for his three kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, the future of monarchy.

A royal expert Jennie Bond praised William and Princess Kate for their empathy, approachability and understanding of the challenges as they try to build a future for their kids, 

"William wants his children to understand how privileged they are and how difficult life is for so many people,” Jennie told OK. 

She went on to explain, “He has spoken about how he explains to the children why people are, for example, sleeping rough and he and Catherine are trying to show the children that helping others isn’t simply altruistic: you get a great deal back from doing some good.”

Jennie gushed over Catherine and William for preparing their children for life in the public eye, noting, “Being born into the position they have in life will always make it extremely difficult for the children to truly appreciate how life is for the rest of society."

“But I think William and Catherine are doing their best to help the children understand, and in the fullness of time they will encourage them to use their position to try to make the world a better place," she added.

Prince William's eldest son, George will be the King after his father's passing or abdication in future.

Princess Diana's niece gushes over cousin Prince William at Centrepoint Awards
King Charles, Queen Camilla face brutal snub in Australia from state premiers
Queen Camilla receives damning warning amid Australia tour with King Charles
Princess Anne shines at horse show after injury recovery
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle take different approaches for common purpose
King Charles shares rare video with Princess Anne amid Australia tour
Were Princes William, Harry also invited to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs party?
King Charles, Queen Camilla reflect on first meeting with PM Anthony Albanese
Kate Middleton makes new strategy to benefit people suffering from cancer
King Charles, Queen Camilla share first statement after landing in Australia
Prince Andrew’s new ‘tactic’ to hold onto Royal Lodge REVEALED
King Charles, Queen Camilla land in Australia for highly anticipated tour