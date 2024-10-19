Royal

Princess Diana's niece gushes over cousin Prince William at Centrepoint Awards

Lady Kitty Spencer expressed pride in Prince William's 'unwavering' dedication

  • by Web Desk
  • October 19, 2024
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, heaped praises on cousin Prince William over his dedication to Centrepoint, a charity supporting homeless youth.

During the Centrepoint Awards at the British Museum on Wednesday evening, where she joined the Prince of Wales, Spencer expressed pride in Prince William.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," she told Hello!.

Spencer went on to gush, "His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need.”

"Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission,” the 33-year-old model added.

Princess Diana's niece and Earl Charles Spencer's daughter has been an ambassador for Centrepoint since the last eight years.

Meanwhile, Prince William has been the patron of it since 2005, continuing his mother's legacy who passed away in 1997.

Centrepoint is a charity that aims to provides accommodation and support to homeless people between the ages of 16 and 25.

